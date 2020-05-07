Filipino musicians lead Hong Kong's music scene, but concerts have dried up

HONG KONG: Lively melodies echoed from wood, glass and marble as the pianist played jazz in the hotel's elegant lobby.
But there was no audience to hear Jezrael Lucero play. Even the drummer and bassist in his trio had been forced to take the night off as a cost-cutting measure.
"I am lucky to continue to have this concert," said Lucero, 35, a keyboard player from the Philippines who plays six nights a week at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, a hotel generally popular with international business travelers, but now struggling. for filling it. rooms facing a global pandemic. "But I am also aware of the fact that this could also fall."
Hong Kong's live music scene, already muffled by months of anti-government protests last year, was virtually silenced this winter by the coronavirus outbreak. Some infections here were related to what the government called a group of "bars and bands,quot; in nightclubs.
Local broadcasts of the virus in Hong Kong have decreased significantly since then, but the widespread closure of music venues, particularly bars, took place until Thursday. Bars may reopen on Friday, but may not feature live music.
And many of the Filipinos driving the financial center's live music scene – singers, guitarists, pianists, drummers, and bassists – have been unemployed for months.
"It all started with the protests, and then we had the virus and the pandemic, so we are talking about almost a year of disaster," said Manuela D. Lo, the president of the Hong Kong Musicians Union, a 70-year-old trade association whose members are primarily from the Philippines.
The crisis has exposed how the music scene here, which largely caters for expats on corporate salaries, was based on the work of economic migrants.
"Now he is making their livelihoods almost impossible," he said. Anjeline de Dios, professor of cultural studies at Lingnan University in Hong Kong who studies Filipino musicians abroad. "And it is only at this time that we realize how much we need them."
Philippine artists have performed throughout Asia for decades and are known for playing western pop music, a legacy both of the American occupation of the archipelago from 1898 to 1946 and of the global reach of record players.
Before World War II, Filipino musicians entertained themselves in Shanghai nightclubs, they said Lee Watkins, an ethnomusicologist at the University of Rhodes in South Africa, who studied the intersection of music and labor migration.
After the war, some of those musicians went to Hong Kong, where they would play in large bands and on sheet music for Cantonese films.
Raly Tejada, the Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong, said that Filipino musicians had been an integral part of the "cultural fabric,quot; of the city since the 1940s.
A hallmark of Philippine cover bands playing today in bars and clubs across Hong Kong are their astonishingly broad repertoires, spanning rock, reggae, R,amp;B, and more.
An example of this is Icebox, the main house band in Amazonia, one of the neon-lit bars in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong. When the band plays, it can cover everything from Frank Sinatra to Iron Maiden.
"Everything is there, and it's great," said their leader, Spike Cazcarro, 52, explaining how the band got its name when it was formed in 1999. He said he had grown up in the Philippines listening to the Beatles, the Bee Gees, AC / DC, Bruce Springsteen and other western artists on their turntables.
Philippine bands, honing their technical skills performing night after night, have been helping local Hong Kong musicians "raise their game,quot; for decades, said John Prymmer, the managing director of Wanch, a Wan Chai music bar.
However, despite all their talents, Filipino musicians are often marketed as cheaper alternatives than their Western counterparts.
A good drummer, for example, can usually earn $ 650 for a wedding or corporate function. But Paul Sapiera, a multi-instrument veteran in Hong Kong, said many Filipino drummers would accept the job in half.
"It's sad to say, but that's true," said Sapiera, 49, a Filipino who has lived in the city for 16 years.
Now, as the pandemic pinches musicians everywhere, Filipino migrants are bearing a considerable chunk of economic pain.
One of Mr. Sapiera's Filipino bandmates, Charles Tidal, said he normally sends about $ 1,300, or between 30 and 40 percent of his earnings, to the Philippines each month to support his five children.
But those payments stopped when their concerts sold out in February, said Mr. Tidal, 39. Now he's behind on his bills, and a new part-time job as an employee isn't making up the difference.
"It is difficult," Tidal said. "Right now I owe a lot of people money to survive and feed my children."
Even Mr. Lucero, one of Hong Kong's best-known session musicians, said the crisis forced him to consider returning to the Philippines once flights resume.
The pianist, born blind in the central Philippine city of Cebu, is no stranger to difficulties. As a boy he turned professional, often playing seven sets a day for as little as $ 3 each, and he was the sole breadwinner in his family even at the time.
"There was a point where we barely survived," he said, as the light from the lamp in the lobby of the Grand Hyatt reflected off his aviator sunglasses.
Mr. Lucero moved to Hong Kong in 2006, after being recruited to play in a New Year's Eve show. He finally started playing on local pop star albums, among other collaborations, and is now writing a score for a theatrical production.
His six-night-a-week performance at the Grand Hyatt helps stabilize his income, and he's lucky, he said, who plays the piano, which tends to be the last instrument to stand when trios dwindle in a recession.
"I am grateful that I am still here," he said after playing a delicate version of "The Days of Wine and Roses," a 1962 song by Henry Mancini.
"Hong Kong is a very dangerous place," he added, "if you don't have the money to pay the rent."