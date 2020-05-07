FCC fines Sinclair $ 48 million, refuses to revoke its broadcast licenses

Sinclair Broadcasting Group agreed to pay a $ 48 million fine for portraying sponsored television segments as news coverage and other violations, in the largest civil penalty ever paid by a broadcaster in the history of the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC announced the sanction yesterday, saying a consent decree signed by Sinclair includes the fine and a "strict compliance plan,quot; to "close three open investigations," including one on Sinclair's actions during its failed attempt to acquire Tribune Media. Company. FCC President Ajit Pai resisted calls to go further, meaning Sinclair is in no danger of losing broadcast licenses.

"Today's sanction, coupled with the failure of the Sinclair / Tribune transaction, should serve as a warning to other licensees seeking approval of the Commission transaction in the future," said Pai. "On the other hand, I disagree with those who, for transparent political reasons, demand that we revoke Sinclair's licenses. While they don't like what they perceive as the broadcaster's views, the First Amendment still applies here,quot;.

The FCC's decision was "expected,quot; but it is also "illegal,quot; and "shameful," said Benton Institute senior adviser Andrew Schwartzman. From 1978 to 2012, Schwartzman ran a nonprofit public interest telecommunications law firm called the Media Access Project. Schwartzman said yesterday:

It was completely predictable that FCC President Pai would try to let Sinclair avoid a hearing as he prepares to try to renew his licenses starting next month. It's hard to comment without seeing the text of this order, but I don't see how it can be legal under the Communications Act, as the Commission previously discovered that there is a serious question about Sinclair's qualifications to have a broadcast license. That is a matter that must be resolved in a hearing, not sweeping under the rug with a consent decree.

As Schwartzman alluded, the FCC has yet to release Sinclair's consent decree.

Sinclair reported $ 1.6 billion in revenue and $ 44 million in net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. The previous record fine for a station was $ 24 million for Univision in 2007 for failing to meet programming requirements for children.

Sinclair's illegal merger plan

The FCC blocked Sinclair's attempt to buy Tribune in July 2018, and Pai said at the time that Sinclair's proposal to divest certain stations "would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law,quot;. The FCC said yesterday that the consent decree "closes an investigation into the disclosure of company information related to its proposal to acquire stations owned by Tribune Media."

"Sinclair's conduct during his attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable," Pai said yesterday.

As noted earlier in this article, the fine also refers to Sinclair's failure to make the required disclosures for paid programming. The FCC said:

The programming in question aired more than 1,700 times, either as stories that resemble the independently generated news coverage that aired during local news or as longer stories aired as 30-minute television shows without identifying the true content sponsor (The Huntsman Cancer Foundation). In the Consent Decree, Sinclair admits that its actions violated the Commission's sponsorship identification rules.

The FCC received a complaint about the Huntsman stories in April 2016. In December 2017, when the FCC first proposed a fine for the sponsorship ID violation, the FCC said it "found that Sinclair and the Foundation had held an agreement under which Sinclair produced and provided programming for both Sinclair and non-Sinclair television stations This programming promoted the Foundation and the Institute and included 60 to 90 second sponsored stories that looked like coverage of independently generated news and paid television programs 30 minutes. "

Sinclair violated the Communications Act by failing to tell viewers that the television segments were paid for by the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, according to the FCC. Sinclair also violated the requirement of the US communications law. USA That "entities like Sinclair that offer programming pay other broadcasters (to) inform them that programming is sponsored," the FCC said in 2017.

In addition to the merger and sponsorship violations, yesterday's consent decree "closes investigations into whether the company has met its obligations to negotiate broadcast consent agreements in good faith," the FCC said. In broadcast consent agreements, television providers pay broadcasters for the right to distribute their channels. Contractual disputes can lead to blackouts that eliminate transmission channels from cable networks and other television systems.

"Right wing propaganda,quot;

In 2018, Sinclair was widely teased when he forced his local television news anchors to read a script that echoed President Trump's complaints about "fake,quot; news.

Defense group Free Press, which fought the Sinclair / Tribune merger, said the $ 48 million fine "is too small for such a dishonest broker."

"Sinclair's long history of lying and deceiving the Federal Communications Commission has caught up with him again," said Free Press President Craig Aaron. "We applaud the FCC for taking action, after years of looking the other way and modifying the rules to benefit Sinclair, although the penalty should have been much stronger."

Aaron noted, "These are the public airwaves, and Sinclair has no special right to broadcast them. Sinclair has abused its control of local television stations from coast to coast, inserting right-wing propaganda into local newscasts and converting local journalists. puppets. " for his political agenda. "

Aaron also rejected Pai's claim that groups like Free Press demanded the revocation of licenses "for transparent political reasons."

"We never demand that the FCC consider actions against Sinclair's licenses for any political reason," said Aaron. "Sinclair constantly violates the law, violates FCC property rules, and fails to comply with public interest obligations that broadcasters agree to uphold in exchange for their use of public airwaves."