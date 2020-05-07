Famous with fashionable Nova bikini

Roommates, the good news is that it looks like the country is slowly reopening and there is still hope that we will have a summer. With possible summer plans on our minds, it makes sense to start buying some bikini looks!

Fashion Nova keeps things HOT when they launched their swimwear line for this summer! Be sure to check out their signature looks before they run out. Even some of your favorites have already been seen wearing their swimsuits. Be sure to purchase the look here: https://www.fashionnova.com/collections/swimwear

See some of your favorites below:

%MINIFYHTMLaacd6e90dac2c4f8517571834be9ae8112%