Facial masks make a political statement in the coronavirus era – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement: a time to choose sides in a culture war that is brewing to contain the coronavirus.

While not as heavily loaded as a "Make America Great Again,quot; hat yet, the mask is increasingly a visual abbreviation for a debate pitting those willing to follow the guidance of health officials and cover their faces against those who They feel that it violates their freedom or purchase threat that they believe is exaggerated.

That resistance is fueled by some of the same people who oppose other virus restrictions. The rejection has been fueled by President Donald Trump, who did not wear a mask during an appearance Tuesday at a facility that makes them, and some other Republicans, who have circumvented the rules and questioned the value of the masks. It's a development that has worried experts as Americans increasingly return to public spaces.

"There is a culture of individualism so strong that even if it's going to help protect them, people don't want the government to tell them what to do," said Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech engineering professor with experience in airborne virus transmission. .

Inconclusive science and changing federal orientation have undoubtedly clouded the political debate. Health officials initially said wearing masks was unnecessary, especially amid a shortage of protective materials. But last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending the use of cloth masks in public to avoid passing the virus on to others.

Whether Americans are embracing change may depend on their political party. While most other protection measures, such as social distancing, garner broad bipartisan support, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say they wear a mask when leaving home, 76% to 59%, according to a poll. recent from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The divide is clear across multiple demographics that favor Democrats. People with college degrees are more likely than those who don't wear masks when leaving home, 78% to 63%. African Americans are more likely than whites or Hispanic Americans to say they wear masks outside the home, 83% to 64% and 67%, respectively.

The notable exception is among older people, a group particularly vulnerable to serious illness from the virus. About 79% of those over 60 did so compared to 63% of the youngest.

"Who knows what the truth is about the masks?" asked Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who, unlike some of his colleagues, was unmasked in the Senate Tuesday. Paul has already contracted the virus and believes it is no longer contagious.

His comments were a far cry from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's moral argument for the mask a few days earlier.

"Because people can't wear masks, that is even disrespectful to me," Cuomo said. "Did you put so many people at risk because you didn't want to wear a mask?"

Effectiveness aside, politicians from both parties are aware of the powerful symbolism of the mask, and many Americans take their cues from the president.

Trump had a cheeky face when he spoke to masked journalists, workers and Secret Service agents at the Arizona factory on Tuesday. He later said that he briefly wore a mask behind the scenes, but took it off because facility personnel told him that he did not need it.

But Trump has been contrary to the mask for weeks. Within minutes of the CDC announcing its updated mask recommendations, he said, "I don't think I'm going to do it."

Trump has told aides he believes using one would "send the wrong message," according to an administration and two unauthorized campaign officials to publicly discuss private conversations. The president said doing so would appear to be concerned with health rather than focus on reopening the nation's economy, which his aides believe is the key to his re-election chances in November.

In addition, Trump, known for being especially aware of his appearance on television, has also told confidants that he fears he will look ridiculous in a mask and that the image will appear in negative ads, according to one of the officials.

"I suppose it's a vanity to him," Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said of Trump on MSNBC. "You would think that, as the president of the United States, he would have the confidence to honor the orientation he is giving to the country."

That has left those around him not knowing how to proceed. White House aides say the president has not told them not to use them, but few do. Some Republican allies have asked the Trump campaign how they would be seen by the White House if they were seen wearing a mask, according to two campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Meanwhile, Trump's re-election campaign ordered Trump-branded red masks for supporters and is considering giving them away at events or in exchange for donations. But some aides worry that the president will later sour on the idea, according to a campaign official.

That uncertainty was displayed last week when Vice President Mike Pence was left unmasked at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He later acknowledged that he should have worn one and did wear a mask during a subsequent trip to a ventilation plant.

The issue has been much less complicated for Democrats, whose alleged presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he wears a mask when interacting with the Secret Service.

The dilemmas for politicians and other Americans are only going to increase as parts of the country begin to ease requests to stay home and businesses reopen with new rules. Tensions have already escalated in Michigan, where a man was shot dead in a mask dispute at a store.

One of the first communities to require masks in public was Laredo, Texas. An order from the governor overruled a $ 1,000 default penalty, but Mayor Pete Saenz said his community is still asking citizens to comply so that hospitals are not overburdened with new cases.

"We do not want to violate anyone's civil liberties," said Saenz. But "we cannot help you, if it is beyond our medical capacity, whether you exercise your civil liberties or not."