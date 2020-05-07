Eva Marcille reveals that her husband is her main motivation: she publicly praises Mike Sterling

Eva Marcille has just told her fans that her main motivation is her husband. She praised Mike Sterling on her social media account, and you can also view her message below.

‘I feel good after my race today 🏃‍♀️ Motivated by my amazing husband @miketsterling who leads by example and dedication … and challenged by my coach @xtremekurves! #whatwaist # momof3 # selfcare #TheSterlings, "Eva captioned her post.

People praised her in the comments and also told her that they couldn't be happier for the incredible relationship she has with her husband.

One commenter said: ‘you have to take care of yourself, no one else is responsible except you. Keep in that way! "And someone else posted this message:" So is it true what the blogs say, will they come back next year? "

One fan wrote, "Always be beautiful and amazing queen, believe that," and another follower said, "@Eva, keep up the great work." I motivate my wife every morning before her 2 mile run 🏃‍♀️ … she responds, I'm going to make it. "

Someone else wrote: & # 39; I have mine to do it, aunt, I love you very much @ evamarcille & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; @evamarcille looks like a bowl of soup and I got sick from the flu, keep it up work. & # 39;

A fan told Eva this: "@evamarcille I know I don't know you personally, but God bless you and your beautiful family, and Mr. Sterling couldn't have chosen a more beautiful wife to spend his life with."

Apart from this, Eva shared a post on her social media account that had upset many fans. It's about the blockade in the midst of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and people began to debate the important issue in the comments.

Ad

Eva hit the headlines before this when she wished her brother a happy birthday.



Post views:

0 0