Etsy sales doubled in April thanks to homemade masks

Etsy started pushing homemade masks in early April, and the results had a big impact: Total sales on the platform doubled last month, generally thanks to an increase in mask sales. For comparison, Etsy's market sales figures from January to March increased just 16 percent.

More than 12 million face masks were sold during April, totaling about $ 133 million in sales. Etsy says they accounted for the second largest category of product sales across the site during the month of April.

"It was like waking up and discovering it was Cyber ​​Monday, except that everyone in the world only wanted one product and that product had an extremely limited supply," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a call with investors this afternoon.

Seeing the surge in demand for masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that everyone in the United States wear face masks in early April, Etsy began updating her site to increase sales. He overhauled his search engine to improve surface masks, and began urging vendors to start making masks, knowing they were in short supply.

The sales increase also spread to the rest of Etsy. Sales of items other than masks increased 79 percent in April. That figure does not include sales of Reverb, a music equipment reselling site that Etsy bought last year.

Etsy reported the figures as part of its first quarter earnings report this afternoon. The figures are intended to show that while "COVID-19 began to impact demand and company growth,quot; in March, Etsy quickly adjusted course and used rising demand for masks to weather the impacts of the pandemic. He currently forecasts a significant increase in sales and revenue for his entire second quarter.