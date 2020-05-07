Emma Straub's novel "All the Adults Here" in development as a series with Gigi Pritzker and Sarah Heyward from "Girls" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Up News Info learned that Gigi Pritzker and his MWM Studios are developing a new untitled series based on Emma Straub's novel All the adults here from Riverhead Books.

Straub and Girls Writer and producer Sarah Heyward is set to co-produce and co-write the series.

All the adults here Follow the beautiful mess of being a family (old parents, adult siblings, high school boyfriends, bad high school girls) and all the things that follow us into adulthood, whether we like it or not. Set in a Hudson Valley community populated by a quirky cast of characters spanning three generations, Straub's novel takes its signature in the northern part of the state, exploring the complexities of small-town life and what it's like to live as a adult in the same place where you grew up. The novel addresses serious questions about parenting, mortality, and repentance, as well as what it means to be in a family: gloriously flawed, infinitely frustrated, and unconditionally loved.

"We are delighted to adapt All the adults here in a television series with MWM Studios, a company with a history of empowering artists to create distinctive and award-winning content, "Straub and Heyward told Up News Info in a statement." It has been incredibly exciting to explore the book again and expand the how we see these characters and their world. We can't wait to bring this story to the screen. "

"Straub is one of the most exciting young voices in literature," said Pritzker, MWM CEO and Co-Founder, "Her wit, storytelling and a unique perspective attracts her, and we look forward to working closely with her and Sarah to bring this project to the screen. "

Straub's novels include the New York Times-Best seller, Vacationersand Modern lovers which NPR, Weekly entertainment, blackboard and The Washington Post all named Best Book of 2016. In 2017, Straub opened Books Are Magic, the independent bookstore in Brooklyn, which has become a literary destination and community center for readers.

Heyward won a 2013 WGA award for new series for HBO Girls. As a writer and producer, her other television credits include SKAM Austin on Facebook Watch and Amazon Modern love. He has sold film scripts to Universal, Good Universe, and Netflix. Before becoming a screenwriter, Heyward received his M.F.A. in Fiction from the Iowa Writers Workshop, where he received the Maytag Scholarship and the Richard Yates Short Story Award. He currently has television and film projects in development on Netflix, Amazon and FX.

Upcoming MWM Studios projects include the third season of the Emmy Award winning television series Genius, following the life and work of Aretha Franklin, starring award-winning actress and artist Cynthia Erivo, and the upcoming action comedy film My spy, starring Dave Bautista, which will soon air exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Heyward is represented by UTA and Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman.