Emily Ratajkowski sizzles on the cover of the British GQ: model and CEO uses woman Inamorata, Magda Butrym and more

Emily Ratajkowski is one of GQ's British covers for her Heroes June 2020 special edition and she's already making waves with her stunning looks. Wearing a Magda Butrym trench coat, Emily proved that it doesn't take much to look sizzling. With only the raincoat and a pair of blue simulated Paris Texas crocodile boots, Emily surprised as she showed off her toned thigh. On the cover, Emily wore her dark brown braids flowing loosely over her shoulders. A devoted Bernie Sanders supporter, Emily wore a "Rage Against the Machine,quot; t-shirt that featured Bernie Sanders' face. Emily made no secret of her disappointment when Bernie Sanders left the presidential election. The trench coat Emily wore is called the Miles Leather City Trench Coat and it costs approximately $ 2,700. Blue, mock and crocodile knee boots retail for approximately $ 795.

Emily's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is credited as the photographer for the session.

British GQ shared the following photos and included this caption.

"We often overlook incredible people who do incredible work within their community and for the world at large."

The model, activist and our latest June cover star, #EmilyRatajkowski, talks about what she does to a hero and why she is so grateful for April Grayson, a woman campaigning for the health and safety of women and girls. imprisoned during this global pandemic.

LINK BIO for more.

Photo credit: Sebastian Bear-McClard

// #GQ Editor @dylanjonesgq "

You can see it below.

Emily shared the photo of herself with the Magda Butrym Miles Leather City Trench trench coat and moccasin alligator knee boots from Paris, Texas, on her official Instagram page where she has 26.2 million followers.

Emily's fans know it is impressive, but the latest photos on British GQ show it. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders across the country, she was left at home with her husband taking photos for the magazine. Fans have expressed amazement at how impeccable Emily looked especially because she was her own glamor outfit!

What do you think of Emily Ratjkowski's sparkling British GQ cover? Are you going to read the topic?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLb8ba05bac9e29e8af0a3ce4ee8ec8ed786% %MINIFYHTMLb8ba05bac9e29e8af0a3ce4ee8ec8ed786%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0