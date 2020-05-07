Emily Giffin & # 39; I really am sorry & # 39; for the negative impact caused by his & # 39; false & # 39; Meghan Markle Comments

Official Website / WENN

Facing a backlash over criticism she recently leveled at the Duchess of Sussex, the author of & # 39; Something Borrowed & # 39; He insists that it has nothing to do with the race of the former actress of & # 39; Suits & # 39 ;.

Emily Giffin is repairing the damage caused by his recent criticism of Meghan Markle. Having sparked controversy for calling the Duchess of Sussex "so false" and "not motherly," the "Something Borrowed"The author issued a long statement expressing remorse and clarifying her position.

On Wednesday, May 6, the 48-year-old woman posted on Instagram a photo of herself standing next to a cardboard cutout of Meghan and Prince harry. Along with that, he offered a detailed explanation behind his controversial comments. "I like to follow celebrities and discuss them with my readers," he began.

"I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest and unfiltered way, like I'm trusting directly with close friends. Also, I'm very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been," said the author. He continued to share his side of the story. "See the link in my biography for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and Harry were married."

Emily went on to note that she was once a fan of Meghan. "To be clear, I was delighted that a biracial American woman married the Royal Family. It seemed like a wonderful and happy thing to everyone. I celebrated her wedding by hosting a meeting here at my home and posting many, many photos," she shared. "Also, I was horrified by the signs of racism against her. In the past few months, my feelings about BOTH and Meghan have changed."

However, the writer insisted that her criticisms were not linked to racism. "But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race," he emphasized. "Also, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and forge her own path. However, I find fault with the way she and BOTH handled things, and those feelings faded in later posts, including today."

Emily concluded her post by accepting the backlash from her recent comments. "I can see how some of my posts may have felt crabby, and could be interpreted as racially nuanced," he said, before adding, "It was not my intention, but I understand that intention and impact are two very different things. And really sorry for that negative impact. "

Emily was criticized after she disagreed with the video of Meghan reading a book to Archie to celebrate her first birthday. In a text exchange she posted on her now private Instagram account, she could be seen accepting a friend's comment that Meghan was a care seeker. He also posted on Instagram Story a screenshot of the former actress and her son with a caption that read "Happy Birthday Archie. Go Megan."

Without stopping there, Emily also left a scathing comment on an Instagram account, What Meghan wants, which offers "unbiased coverage of Harry and Meghan news." She wrote: "Adorable boy and book. But … Holy 'me first'. This is Megan's show (sic). Why didn't she film and let Harry read? And why not he took the moment at the end to say & # 39; Said daddy! & # 39; "

Emily Giffin criticized Meghan Markle

"Because that would be about Harry for a fraction of a second. God forbid," he continued to rant. "Also, you want privacy for your son, so you made a video (for your licensed biographer) of him … no pants ?! Ooookay."