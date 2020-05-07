Elon Musk corrects grimes about the meaning of his baby name

WENN

The Tesla boss tells his baby mom that the new mother explains the inspirations behind her newborn son's nickname that left so many people confused.

Up News Info –

Grimes and Elon musk They have had their first public fight since they became new parents earlier this week over their typos on Twitter.

The tech mogul felt the need to correct his girlfriend's explanation about his son's name X Æ A-12 after she revealed on social media that the "A-12" part of her nickname is the "forerunner the SR-17 (our favorite plane). "

Tesla boss Musk wrote, "SR-71, but yeah," and that seemed to bother the new mom.

She replied, "I'm recovering from surgery and I'm barely alive, so my typos can be forgiven, but damn … That was meant to be profound (sic)."

Musk replied, "You are a mighty (fairy emoji) (queen emoji)."

As for the rest of the unusual nickname of the newborn, the "X" represents "the unknown variable" and "Æ" is the "Elven spelling of the singer of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence)". The "A" also represents Grimes' favorite song, Archangel, and the "12" represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

The couple will have trouble registering the name in California, where they live, since parents can only use the 26 characters of the English language in their baby's name.