Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Demand Amazon Explain Whistleblower Layoffs

Nine Democratic senators are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to provide information on the layoff of workers who called for greater protections against COVID-19. In a letter, senators cite four workers who were fired after raising concerns about security conditions in the company's warehouses. Amazon has disputed that the layoffs were in retaliation, citing other policy violations.

"Given the clear public history of defending these four workers in the name of health and safety conditions for workers in Amazon warehouses that precede their layoffs, and Amazon's vague public statements of violations of & # 39; internal policies, we are looking for additional information to understand exactly what those internal policies are, "the senators wrote.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ed Markey (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), The letter was signed by Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

In late March, Amazon fired Christian Smalls after he staged a strike at the company's Staten Island warehouse, JFK8. Amazon claimed that Smalls was fired for violating quarantine by attending the strike, but Smalls was only quarantined after he began calling for greater safety precautions, and other coworkers with much greater exposure to COVID-19 were never quarantined. A grade then obtained by Vice revealed Amazon executives who plan to discredit Smalls and make him "the face of the entire union / organizing movement."

"These security responses have not been sufficient,quot;

On Tuesday, The edge reported that a worker at JFK8 had died of COVID-19. At least 35 workers at the facility have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to alerts sent to workers. Two other Amazon warehouse workers, both in California, died from the virus. Amazon workers at more than 130 facilities tested positive for COVID-19, according to alerts counted by the workers. The company has declined to release infection statistics.

"Amazon has closed some warehouses for 48 hours for a deep cleanup after employees tested positive for coronavirus," the senators wrote, "but these security responses have not been sufficient."

The letter also cites the firing of Bashir Mohamed, a Minnesota warehouse worker who called for increased security measures. Amazon said he was fired for security breaches and other policy breaches. Workers in other warehouses say social distancing guidelines are being applied in ways that target workers who raise safety concerns.

Amazon also fired two user experience designers, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, after their group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, began hosting an online panel where tech workers could listen to warehouse workers. Hundreds of tech workers later staged a disease protesting the layoffs and warehouse conditions. Last week, Amazon senior engineer and vice president Tim Bray resigned over the firing of whistleblowers.

When asked about the letter, an Amazon spokesperson questioned whether the layoffs were in retaliation. "These people were not fired for speaking publicly about working conditions or security, but for violating – often repeatedly – policies such as intimidation, physical estrangement and more," the company said in a statement. "We support the right of all employees to criticize or protest their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with a general immunity against each and every internal policy. We look forward to further explaining our response to the letter. of the senators. "

Senators are asking Amazon to specify these policies and clarify their process for firing employees. They also ask whether Amazon tracks potential organization in warehouses, as it does with Whole Foods, or documents in which workers engage in strikes and protests.