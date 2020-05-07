Eco Roof and Solar Seek to Hire Dozens of People – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Roofing and construction projects still continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So much so that one company says they have dozens of jobs available to people throughout the DFW area.

Ryan Schlech is the DFW General Manager of Eco Roof and Solar.

"We make roofs. We make roof and solar power, and everything from storm damage to new construction, new construction, ”said Schlech.

The positions are very varied.

“Residential and commercial sales, we have some opportunities for office management, obviously with a plus in construction or roofing knowledge it would be great. We also have a lot of production roles here in 2020, ”he said.

Schlech said the jobs are permanent and that they offer all the benefits.

Furthermore, the company is ready to train the right candidate from scratch.

