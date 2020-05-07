Earl Thomas de Ravens, wife involved in an & # 39; altercation & # 39; domestic that included weapons

Ravens safety Earl Thomas and his wife, Nina, led the way in a lengthy domestic dispute last month in Austin, Texas, which included Nina Thomas pointing her husband's 9mm Beretta pistol to her head, the report said. TMZ on Thursday morning.

Nina Thomas pointed the gun at her husband after finding him and her brother, Seth, in bed with other women on an Airbnb in Austin, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Earl Thomas took the gun from his wife, according to the TMZ account. According to the police, Nina Thomas did not notice that the pistol was loaded and was only looking to scare her husband.

Nina Thomas had tracked down Earl Thomas after logging into her Snapchat account and watching a video of him with one of the women. The Thomases had argued earlier in the day about Earl Thomas' drink, according to the TMZ count from the police report. Ms. Thomas was accompanied by two other women, one of whom, police said, recorded video of the incident on a cell phone, TMZ reported.

Later, according to the police report, officers responded to a disturbance call at Thomases' Austin residence. When they arrived, they observed Nina Thomas chasing her husband around a vehicle while holding a knife. Earl Thomas was holding the gun.

Police calmed the situation and began interviewing the couple, which is when they learned of the previous confrontation, TMZ reported.

Nina Thomas was eventually arrested and charged with theft of a residence with the intent to commit an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence, according to TMZ. She was later released on bail. A judge ordered her to stay at least 200 yards away from her husband and one of the other women. Earl Thomas was not arrested, TMZ reported.

Earl Thomas, who turned 31 on Thursday, said in an Instagram video Wednesday night that the incident was an "altercation." She said she was trying to "get ahead,quot; of the story after her agent told her that TMZ was running with her. He said the story "really wasn't anyone's business," but he also didn't question any of the facts in the TMZ report.

Neither the Ravens nor the NFL had responded to the TMZ report until early Thursday morning. The league is presumed to be investigating, or will investigate, whether Earl Thomas violated his personal conduct policy.

The Thomases marked their fourth wedding anniversary last month.

Twitter commenters quickly compared Thomas' situation to that of former Ravens running back Ray Rice, who hit his fiancee while they were both inside an elevator in an Atlantic City hotel and casino in 2014. (The two married. later). Rice for two games, but the Ravens finally released him after the video of the hit was released. Rice's suspension of the league became indefinite.