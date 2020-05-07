Eager to corner the coronavirus, the UK tests a disputed tracking app

LONDON – Not for the first time in the coronavirus era, the British government goes its own way.
This time, the National Health Service is pushing ahead with an app to track the spread of the virus despite questions about the effectiveness of the technology, privacy safeguards, and compatibility with key iPhone and Android features.
Officials have the technology, which is designed to alert anyone who may have come into contact with an infected person, to help alleviate the shutdown orders that have been in place since March. But a dispute over privacy, and the amount of data that authorities can collect, has hampered deployment and has pitted the government against Apple and Google.
In this case, the British government may be overtaken by the Silicon Valley Titans, who control the software that runs on almost every smartphone on the planet. Unless Britain changes course, companies refuse to provide access to a Bluetooth signal on iPhones and Android phones that is needed to measure proximity.
That has left Britain with a big choice: altering the design or risking launching an app with major technical flaws.
In essence, the debate is about balancing public health and individual privacy. In Britain, which has a history of robust government surveillance to combat terrorism, officials say more can be learned about the virus by collecting a lot of information in a centralized database. They argue that this will provide more investigative capabilities to detect emerging hot spots and patterns of how the virus spreads.
Rather, Apple and Google are promoting a decentralized approach that would protect against invasions of privacy. But the government says privacy considerations are only part of a complex calculation it is trying to navigate.
"If privacy was the only thing we were optimizing for, then it could be that a decentralized approach should be the default option," said Matthew Gould, head of NHSx, the division of the National Health Service that is creating the app. a House of Commons hearing this week. "But we are actually balancing various things."
British authorities said the data would not include personally identifiable information, and that access would be limited to those working in response to the pandemic. A committee in parliament has called for legislation creating privacy protections around the app.
In opposing Britain's effort, Apple and Google are supported by academics, security researchers, and privacy groups who want to restrict government data collection, saying that regardless of safeguards, a centralized database creates too much. potential for abuse. Britain's chief privacy regulator Elizabeth Denham said last month that a decentralized model should be a "starting point,quot; for contact tracking.
"It is vital that, when we emerge from the current crisis, we have not created a tool that allows the collection of data on the population, or on specific sectors of society, for surveillance," wrote a group of more than 170 scientists in a April 29 statement opposing British app design.
To enforce their point of view, companies will provide important access to a phone's Bluetooth signal only to track apps that store health information on a person's smartphone. This prohibits the data from being uploaded and stored on government servers.
Many have raised additional concerns that the British app allows self-reporting, a feature that could easily be abused.
There are indications that Britain may be giving in to criticism. Gould told Parliament this week that the government was still talking to Apple and Google, and that the country could change its approach.
The health service awarded a contract to a Swiss company, Zuhlke Engineering, to "investigate,quot; the construction of a tracking application using the specifications of Apple and Google, according to Documents obtained by research firm Tussell and first reported by The Financial Times.
It would not be the first time that Britain had taken an alternative route to respond to the coronavirus, before changing course. In March, when many countries started closing, Britain kept schools and businesses open, before rising death and infection rates eventually led to a blockade. Britain now has one of the highest death rates in Europe.
Widespread testing and contact tracing are universally cited as critical steps to restart economies without reigniting the epidemic.
The applications are designed to significantly speed up contact tracking by quickly identifying the people who are most at risk of infection. The technology works by using the Bluetooth signal from a smartphone to measure proximity to nearby devices.
After an infected person shares the information in the app, anyone with whom they have had close interactions will receive an alert with instructions to isolate themselves. A record is kept of the phones of people who have approached each other, such as those sitting next to each other on a bus or subway.
After people report symptoms through the app, their information will be sent to N.H.S. It will then perform an automated risk assessment to identify other users of the application who may have come into contact with the infected person.
But critics say the British app won't work effectively unless it uses the code provided by Apple and Google. In Australia, an application with a similar design has been criticized for technical problems. Germany recently reversed to support the Apple-Google specs. Austria, Italy and Switzerland are also using it.
Britain is making progress with its application despite the lack of evidence that any tracking technology will help fight the virus without widespread testing, an area where the country has lagging behind others in Europe. An additional challenge is that useful technology requires a large part of the population to participate. A recent study by epidemiologists at Oxford University estimated that 60 percent of the population must use the app to be effective, a figure similar to ubiquitous apps like WhatsApp. (Mr. Gould differed with that estimate, saying that even 20 percent would be useful.)
Carly Kind, director of the Ada Lovelace Institute, a The policy research group focused on technology, saying the premature launch of an ineffective application would undermine public confidence. "A bad app is definitely worse than no app," he said.
Luciano Floridi, director of the Oxford University Digital Ethics Laboratory, warned against "looking at technology as the savior,quot; when a pandemic requires broader medical and public health solutions. He said more testing and thousands of human contact trackers were needed to track down the disease.
"This will be a small component in a much broader approach," said Mr. Floridi, who sits on an enforcement-related government advisory board. "Hopefully, it won't do any harm."