Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to star in superhero movie Ball and Chain

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt team up for a new superhero movie Ball and chain.

Based on a 1990 comic book of the same name, the film focuses on a married couple about to separate, only to receive superpowers that only work when they work together.

As reported by Up News Info, Ball and chain is written by Emily V Gordon, who was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing romantic comedy 2017 The great sick with her husband Kumail Nanjiani.

Johnson and Blunt are also producing the film, which is currently being purchased from various studios, and Netflix is ​​likely to become their home, although distribution has not yet been reached.

It is not the first time that the actors work together, they co-star Jungle cruise, an adventure film based on the ride in the Disney theme park of the same name.

Originally for launch in 2019, Jungle cruise It was delayed to July 24, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has now been further delayed until 2021.

The film made headlines during filming after The Rock was alleged to have has paid £ 10m ($ 13 million) more than Blunt to appear on the project.