Dutch Theaters May Reopen June 1 – Up News Info

The Netherlands have become the latest country to outline their plan to get out of the running of the bulls, and cinemas and other live entertainment venues may reopen in three weeks on June 1.

The restrictions will include a maximum of 30 visitors per location, with a social distance of 1.5 meters between each person.

The Dutch Association of Film Operators responded to the news by saying it was pleased that the cinemas reopened, but the occupancy limit for 30 people was "disappointing," according to local news source NOS.

"As an industry, we have created a protocol based on 100 visitors," said the association's director, Gulian Nolthenius. "That already represents around 25 percent of the room occupancy, thirty people are well below that. The question is whether cinemas and cinemas are interested in opening (with those restrictions). "

Nolthenius suggested that most cinemas would generate losses at that occupancy level (and perhaps even if the limit were 100), and as such many locations would not reopen until the number was increased.