Drive-In theaters return amid coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Detroit

– With most cinemas closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, a 20th century cultural relic is poised for a major return in the age of social estrangement.

Theaters, which combined America's passion for cars and movies, rose to popularity during the 1950s and early 1960s. Many closed as more people opted to watch movies indoors or at home.

More than 40,000 movie screens across the country are now dark, and Americans sheltering there are turning to drive-in movies for much-needed out-of-home entertainment.

As of October, there were 305 movie theaters with a total of 549 screens across the United States, according to the Drive Drive Theater Owners Association.

While some auto theaters caught up in the general shutdown of nonessential services are still closed, others are beginning to reopen.

Tri-Way Drive-In Theater in Plymouth, Indiana opened on Friday, featuring a double feature on two screens.

"I think everyone is ready to go out and see some entertainment, get out of the house, have fun and basically, you know, relax," said David Kinney, owner and operator of the theater, to Up News Info affiliate WSBT. "But we are here not just for your entertainment, but for your safety."

But there are still some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus. For example, only one car can park between posts.

"Customers must remain in their vehicle, except to go to the bathroom or obtain concessions, and must wear a face mask or cover their mouth and nose for these purposes," the theater wrote on its Facebook page.

A limited number of people are allowed in the restrooms. Concessions can be ordered from an exit window as long as social distance is maintained.

