Dramatic images show the dangerous landing of an Indian military helicopter – Defense Blog

A short video, made by Asif Mughal and captured an incredible moment of dangerous landing by Indian military helicopters, reaches one million views.

The 25-second video, which was posted on the social media app TikTok, shows the moment an Indian Air Force Mi-8 twin-turbine medium helicopter downed a tent structure during landing.

A piece of the tent took off and began to fly toward the helicopter, the Mi-8 crew attempted to move away from the collision, but a piece of the tent struck the main rotor. After the collision, the helicopter quickly landed.

The entire episode did not appear to cause any injury from his appearance.

The Mi-8 helicopters, called Pratap by the Air Force, gradually retired from the Indian Air Force in 2017. The Soviet-era Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter is now being replaced by the newer version of the legendary helicopter, called the Mi- 175V5.