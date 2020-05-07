Drake Bell toured his Disneyland and OMG themed house, it's truly wild

"I leave Disneyland and return to Disneyland."
You know Drake Bell: actor, singer, Drake and Josh star, and apparently, a Disney SUPERFAN.
Drake just did a Zoom interview with a Disney fandom YouTube channel, WDW News Today, and ended up giving viewers a little tour of their home. And all of you, I'm not sure how it took so long for this to become public knowledge, but Drake's ALL HOUSE is Disneyland themed.
"Here's a quick tour of my house just to show you that I'm not kidding," Drake told the hosts.
"Okay, so here is my Tiki room, right?" he said, guiding us through his replica of the famous Disneyland attraction. Its Tiki room is filled with all kinds of vintage Disney art, including Jungle Book impressions, a Goofy surfer and a Mickey dancing hula.
"These are real masks found in Adventureland," he says. "I got them from Oceanic Arts, the same place that did all of this for Disneyland."
"You will see this guy in the park," he added. (As a result, many of the artifacts in the room are things you'll find in the park.)
Drake also commissioned an artist to draw a picture of the Jungle cruiser for his Tiki room, and named the ship "The Daring Drake,quot;:
Heck, even the walls and ceiling in her Tiki room have been updated to look real. That is COMMITMENT:
He then gave us a brief glimpse of his ~ ghostly ~ bathroom, which has some art from the Haunted Mansion on the walls:
"This is my bathroom at the Haunted Mansion, obviously," he said. It didn't show us much inside, but I crawled around a bit on TikTok, and its shower curtain is the wallpaper of the Haunted Mansion:
He then moved into his Mickey-themed living room, which includes a Disneyland sign above his fireplace, a Disney coffee table, and Disney art on all the walls:
Their sofa is decorated with vintage Club 33 pillows (Club 33 is the exclusive exclusive lounge for members within the park):
Drake even adorned his Kids' Choice Awards with Mickey ears, which I think MUST be some kind of breach of his Nickelodeon contract:
He also made this personalized "DRAKELAND,quot; sign made up of cards from various iconic Disney attractions:
And to top it off, he has a small framed portrait of Walt Disney on his door:
Anyway. You understand. Her house is very, very animated by Disney. Something surprising for a boy who grew up on Nickelodeon, TBH !!!
"I leave Disneyland and return to Disneyland," Drake concluded at the end of his tour.
Okay, honestly, I'm not sure how we EVER knew this about Drake. But we probably should have imagined something When last month, he released this perfect TikTok recreation of the Haunted Mansion. No ordinary house would have had all those accessories out there:
