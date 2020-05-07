Instagram

During an appearance on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Paper Roses & # 39; She insists that she and her co-host of & # 39; The Talk & # 39; They are great friends despite what they show in front of the camera.

Marie Osmond has shot down reports suggesting that she and she "The conversation"co-host Sharon Osbourne They are fighting behind the scenes of the daily show.

The singer and television personality, who joined the show last year (19), insists that she and Sharon often disagree, but talking about a crack is false gossip.

"Don't believe anything you read," he said during an appearance on "Watch what happens live"." Sharon and I are great friends. Everyone who sits at that table is a very strong woman. She will say things and I will say, 'Uh, no'. But that doesn't mean we don't like each other. "

She adds: "We are very different and yet similar. We are both strong women, I have been in this business, this is my sixth decade. I have been around."

Speculation that the two disagreed began last month when Marie called the coronavirus "intriguing" and Sharon replied that it was actually sad.

When he realized he was using the wrong word to describe the pandemic, he insisted: "I am like you, Sharon", prompting the Brit to reply, "You are not like me!"

According to the singer, Ozzy OsbourneHer wife doesn't owe him an apology, despite making her look silly on TV: "No, he doesn't owe me anything," Marie smiled.