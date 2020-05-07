Donald Trump's valet tests are positive for COVID-19!

The current president may refuse to wear protective gear or even take the COVID-19 pandemic as seriously as he should, but it turns out that he could have been in direct contact with someone infected. According to some new reports, Donald Trump's personal valet has tested positive for coronavirus!

CNN was the first to report that a member of its US Navy. USA, who also serves as one of his valets, is infected with COVID-19.

As you may know, the valets are part of an elite military unit that is expected to work closely with everyone in the White House, especially the First Family.

Naturally, as soon as reports began that a valet tested positive, people began to wonder whether or not the valet in question has been in contact with the President since the quarantine orders were issued.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley quickly answered this question on CNN, stating that: & # 39; The White House Medical Unit recently notified us that a member of the US Army. The US, which works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus. The President and Vice President have tested negative for the virus and remain in good health. "

Meanwhile, a source also told CNN yesterday that Trump was upset to learn of the news and that he ended up being tested for the virus again, just to be sure.

It was then that Gidley confirmed that the President tested negative for the terrifying virus that has spread worldwide.

Supposedly, Trump, Pence, as well as top officials working closely with the two, have been evaluated weekly.

This occurs after Trump repeatedly refused on separate occasions to wear a mask while outside despite specialists' recommendations.

For this, Trump has been in trouble on social media, people criticize him greatly for not taking the pandemic seriously.



