Don Shula certainly wasn't a fan of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula died Monday at the age of 90. The NFL world would pay its respects to the NFL's most winning coach, who would be enshrined in Canton in 1997.

But as much respect as Shula earned, there apparently wasn't much between him and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. In an interview on CBS Sports Radio's "The DA Show,quot; with Damon Amendolara, former Dolphins great and Shula product Dick Anderson shared that Shula did not have much love for the Pats boss.

"He called Belichick, & # 39; Beli-cheat & # 39;" said Anderson. "It was direct. He said, 'This is how we have to do it, and these are the rules, and this is what we are going to follow.' I think he did not like people who did not follow the rules, and did ".

It's not necessarily a new nickname, as Shula cited the use of "Beli-cheat,quot; in 2015 in a story written by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. But it's nice to see that Shula was as consistent with him as a Facebook commentator would be.

Along with the nickname, Shula also beats Belichick for having the only undefeated season in NFL history, with the 1972 Dolphins a perfect 14-0. The Tom Brady-Belichick Pats would get closer in 2007, going 18-0 before losing in the Super Bowl to this guy.

Shula may have passed away, but like her legend, her disdain for Beli's deception, I'm sorry Belichick will live forever.