Dolphins and Jets to play in first consecutive NFL games in nearly 30 years

Shortly after the 2020 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, fans noticed something strange: The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face off in consecutive games this season.

Rivals for the AFC East will meet at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on November 15 for their Week 10 matchup. After each side has a goodbye, they meet again on November 29 at Meadowlands.

It is an unusual event that has not happened in the NFL in almost 30 years. The last time it happened was in 1991, when the Chargers and Seahawks faced the same stage with a week off. They divided those games.

Jets head coach Adam Gase, who also coached the 2016-18 Dolphins, spoke about the oddity of programming on his team's official YouTube channel.

From the Dolphins and Jets starting planning on November 9 until the teams meet for the second time on November 29, it will be almost three weeks of constant preparation for the same team. It's safe to say they'll know each other pretty well by the end of the second game.