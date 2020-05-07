Doja Cat: I'll show my breasts if & # 39; Say So (Remix) & # 39; reach number 1!

Doja Cat has promised to show her breasts to the world if her single "Say So Remix)", which features rapper Nicki Minaj, reaches number one on the Billboard charts.

"If I say hit # 1, I'll show my breasts really hard," she tweeted.

Fans were expecting a collaboration between the couple and thought they would be working together on their album Hot Pink, but they didn't.

"People thought the surprise feature would be Nicki because I deleted the name at the beginning and, well, the album is titled Hot Pink," said the year. "Also, I'm just a big fan of Nicki. I deleted the name, but it wasn't necessarily to create a sense of anticipation specifically." The surprise feature ended up being Gucci Mane in "Like That,quot;.

They "Say So (Remix)" have been climbing the charts and the single is likely to hit number one.