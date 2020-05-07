DMX wants to fight JAY-Z in Verzuz

Rapper D.M.X. He has said he would like to go bump-for-bump with Jay-Z in an Instagram battle via Swizz Beats and Timbaland's Verzuz.

D.M.X. He appeared on a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, where he pondered the possibility with N.O.R.E., who asked him who he thinks he should face.

"Jay," replied X.

N.O.R.E. he was surprised to say the least, "Are we saying JAY-Z?" she asked curiously.

"Yes, who do you think?" D.M.X. answered

Now that he has put down the gauntlet, Swizz and Timbaland will no doubt try to see if they can ink the battle. But does Jay think that D.M.X. is a worthy adversary? We'll have to wait and see.

The couple has a history of fighting each other, and each time, the moment was unforgettable.

But Diddy and Dr. Dre were another high-profile battle that we were all waiting for too after it was announced that the heavyweights were possibly entering the ring, but the buzz around that has subsided and may or may not be happening right now. .