DMX wants to fight JAY-Z in Verzuz

Bradley Lamb
Rapper D.M.X. He has said he would like to go bump-for-bump with Jay-Z in an Instagram battle via Swizz Beats and Timbaland's Verzuz.

D.M.X. He appeared on a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, where he pondered the possibility with N.O.R.E., who asked him who he thinks he should face.

"Jay," replied X.

N.O.R.E. he was surprised to say the least, "Are we saying JAY-Z?" she asked curiously.

"Yes, who do you think?" D.M.X. answered

