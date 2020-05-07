DMX says he could be seen fighting Jay-Z in a 'Verzuz' battle

Now you know that battles between some of our favorites are the latest trend, and thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for setting the plan and starting the trend, it is now becoming the new normal.

During a recent interview with N.O.R.E for his "Drinking champions"Podcast, DMX was asked who he could be seen to face if he had to do a,quot; Verzuz "battle, and after thinking about it for a second, he said Jay would be someone he could see himself fighting with.

When N.O.R.E wanted to assure him that he was talking about the Jay-Z that we are all familiar with, DMX said, "Yeah, who do you think, n * gga."

However, according to ComplexIf Jay-Z and DMX faced each other in a "Verzuz,quot; battle, that would not be the first time they have fought each other. In the past, Jay-Z and DMX faced off in a rap battle. There are very few images from the battle, however there is a clip from Jay-Z's verse on the battle.

However, there's no question that both DMX and Jay-Z are definitely legends when it comes to the rap game, and they both had a huge impact on the industry as they both released classic albums over the years.

It also seems like fans would definitely be here for a Jay-Z and DMX battle too.

One fan said, "Look … Jay-Z vs. DMX at Verzuz? I never would have thought, but this could be really good! I'm here for that."

As you already know, the legends Babyface and Teddy Riley already had a successful battle of "Verzuz,quot;, and Jill Scott and Erykah Badu are the first female artists to face off this weekend.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94