Disney Springs Sets Date for Gradual Reopening – Up News Info

Disney said Thursday that Disney Springs, part of the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL, will begin a gradual reopening on May 20 as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, "A limited number of third-party shopping and dining experiences owned by operational participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and hotels. resort. "

Disney Springs is part of a community shopping, dining, and outdoor entertainment complex near Orlando.

Disney says the reopening process will be in accordance with guidelines set by the government and health officials. During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs says it will have limitations in terms of capacity, parking, and hours of operation. Enhanced safety measures will be employed, "including improved cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face covers by both cast members and guests, limited contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members" .

The changes are in line with recommendations issued last month by the Orange County Economic Task Force (FL) for a phased approach to reopening the parks.

Additionally, Disneyland in Anaheim, California has delayed the date it will begin accepting reservations for the Disneyland Hotel, the Disney & # 39; s Grand California Hotel and the Disney & # 39; s Paradise Pier Hotel. The park said it will now accept reservations on or after July 1. The previous date was June 1. According to the Disneyland website, restaurant reservations and merchandise experiences that can be booked at the Disneyland resort will also not be available until Anaheim parks set a reopening date.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure closed on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A reopening date has yet to be announced.