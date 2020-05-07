Disney + BOOM-based order series! Seth Grahame-Smith and 20th TV Studios Comic – Up News Info

Disney + has given an eight-episode serial order to A little further, a horror / comedy anthology by writer Seth Grahame-Smith and 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios. It is based on the best selling BOOM! Series of graphic novels from the studies of the iconic children's writer R.L. Stine ("Goosebumps").

A writers' room is being set up and the series is expected to hit Disney + in the fall of 2021.

A little further It was created by Grahame-Smith, author of the best-selling novels "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter", and writer of Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows", "The Lego Batman Movie" and "The Saint "for director Dexter Fletcher and star Chris Pine.

"I grew up watching replays of" Twilight Zone "and the original" Amazing Stories "with my parents," said Grahame-Smith. "I always wanted to do a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that is delivered to children and adults alike. RL Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney + has already proven to be a place that knows how to do high quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to work with both. "

A little further It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Grahame-Smith will serve as writer and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg through his banner from KatzSmith Productions, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. R.L. Stine is attached as an executive co-producer.

"In the past, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World," said author R.L. Stine. “It was one of the emotions of my life. Now I am delighted to be back with Disney for the television series based on my graphic novels. Writing "Just Beyond" for BOOM! The studios have been a joy from the start, and I'm so happy that the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith brings the series to life on Disney +. How lucky can I be?

This marks the third Disney + green light series for his brother 20th TV, after Love, Victor, who finally migrated to Hulu, and the upcoming restart of Turner & Hooch. The studio has a series of series in the works aimed at the digital platform, including a reboot led by Doogie Howser Doogie Kealoha, M.D.

BOOM! Studios remains under a first movie and television deal on 20th Century until it reaches a Netflix pact in January 2021.

BOOM! The studios are represented by UTA and Matt Saver. KatzSmith is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.