digital bank: Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua will take control of the Digital Bank of Israel – Latest News

Amnon Shashua, chief executive of Intel's autonomous car unit, will become the sole controlling shareholder of Digital Bank to be launched soon in Israel after buying its partner's stake, the bank said Thursday.

Shashua, co-founder and CEO of Mobileye, will buy all of the Marius Nacht properties and promised to double his investment in the online bank to $ 60 million. The deal is pending regulatory approval from the Bank of Israel.

Nacht, co-founder and president of network security provider Check Point Software Technologies, has chosen to focus on healthcare and biomedical companies.

Israel's banking regulator in September approved Digital Bank as the country's first new bank in 40 years and plans to launch operations in the second half of 2021.

Digital Bank will have no branches and will focus on retail services, including lending to households and accepting deposits.

He noted that the bank continues to evolve despite the coronavirus crisis, recruiting employees primarily for software development and data positions and is in the process of completing membership in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange while working to enable clients trade on global stock exchanges.

"The Digital Bank offers a unique opportunity to implement a significant transformation of the economy," said Shashua.

