Detroit police search suspect in connection with non-fatal shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public help to locate a wanted suspect in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the west side of the city.

It happened on May 6 at 4:45 p.m., in the 8100 block of Ellsworth.

Police say Alexander Washington, 37, and a 30-year-old male victim were involved in a verbal altercation. Washington fired, hitting the victim in the body. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was included in stable condition.

As the investigation continued, Washington was believed to have been locked inside the location. Members of the Detroit Police Department's SRT Unit entered the scene and Washington was found to have fled the scene.

If anyone knows this person or has information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct by calling 313-596-1040 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

