Denise Richards Dodges Threesome Conversation

"The real housewives of Beverly Hills"He returned with another dramatic episode on Wednesday, May 6. In the new outing, everyone gathered at Denise Richards& # 39; new backyard for your parties. It was then that the ladies spoke about whether they had connected with a woman.

Garcelle Beauvais confessed that he did it once while Erika jayne He admitted dating a partner back then. During the conversation, Denise, who is generally the most sexual among the cast, surprisingly kept quiet. She tried to end the conversation with fear that her daughters would listen to her.

Denise's raising her eyebrows seemed to have something to do with the rumors of a connection between her and the former "RHOBH" star. Brandi Glanville. The connection rumors started when the cast of "RHOBH" traveled to Rome in late November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible romance with Brandi, and further fueling speculation, Denise has not been wearing her ring. weddings from the supposed Brandi. the connection story was broken.

Back to the new episode, Dorit Kemsley later follow that "lesbian" conversation in your problem with Kyle richards while shading Kyle by highlighting how he likes sleeping on beds with Teddi Mellencamp. Obviously, it wasn't long before the two exchanged words with Kyle confronting her over their Instagram photos.

At one point, Denise asked Kyle why she was so upset and the latter claimed it was because she is the type of person who defends her friends. That caused Lisa Rinna intervene, saying that she did not always defend her friends, referring to her problem with Kim richards. Not content with the attack, Kyle told Lisa that he had no right to say anything because he nearly ruined his relationship with Kim because of his friendship with Lisa.

Kyle then walked away from the table. He didn't like Denise defending Dorit earlier and so he hit Kyle, saying he looked like a "ragamuffin", someone who usually wears "threadbare clothes" or "dirty clothes".