Demi Lovato's new music video Lyric Emo pays tribute to Myspace

TAKING U BACK 2 A SIMPLE TIME. * (^ o ^) *
In early March, Demi Lovato released "I Love Me," which is the first single from her currently untitled and upcoming seventh album.
And honestly, it's a great pop song with a wonderful message about loving yourself and working to not let others destroy your self-esteem:
Well, yesterday, Demi released an emo remix (which also features Travis Barker on drums) and not only has it been playing directly since 2007, but it also features a lyrics video that pays homage to Myspace.
The video starts with an emo guy, who looks like he's the Hot Topic manager around 2006, like he's about to post something in his DeadJournal about My Chemical Romance.
But instead, open Demi's Myspace and wow, the mems … this design and that cursor! ESE CURSOR!
And the mail center! He completely forgot about this.
Of course, they featured the iconic comment section (featuring Demi Fan 724 "online now,quot;) …
… and the equally iconic pixely GIF stickers.
Also, like Demi, Travis' Myspace layout was perfect – right down to the wallpaper and profile picture!
