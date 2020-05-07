"Defend Jacob" is shaping up to be an Apple TV + Breakout, data sample – Up News Info

Reporting on Apple's second-quarter earnings this week, CEO Tim Cook revealed "an all-time record for Services," noting that Apple TV + was performing well as more people watched content while blocked. The last original streamer script series, Defending JacobIt can be an excellent example.

Apple is known for closely protecting information, and like other broadcasters, Apple TV + has released no audience data, with just a few snippets appearing last fall about how viewers consumed the service's offerings during its end of November release week. Apple TV + premiered four original live-action series at launch, led by the flagship The morning show, the service's most award-winning show, which is also believed to be the most popular original.

Apple TV + seems to have had its biggest debut since then with the new limited series Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans. According to the sources, Defending Jacob It is among the top three releases of the series for Apple TV + to date, posting a grand opening weekend with the audience continuing to rise in Week 2, with an audience growing 5 times in its first 10 days ( April 24 to May 3) to rank among the top two fastest growing series releases for Apple TV +. The platform series typically debuts with its first three episodes released over the opening weekend, followed by a weekly release of the remaining episodes.

Defending Jacob It is also believed to be setting new Apple TV + records for viewer engagement. The vast majority of viewers who tested the show during its opening weekend watched all three available episodes, and almost everyone who watched those also completed the fourth episode released on May 1, as I have learned. Episode 5 will be available this Friday, featuring J.K. Simmons "Billy Barber as Evans' separated father" Andy Barber. (See a clip below).

Apple TV + launched on November 1 in more than 100 countries and has featured 26 original shows in its first six months. They have garnered 36 award nominations to date.

Created and written by Mark Bomback based on William Landay's best-selling novel, Defending Jacob It tells the story of Andy Barber (Evans), a father who is dealing with the accusation that his son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is a 14-year-old murderer. What makes things even more complicated is that Andy is a deputy district attorney torn apart by his duty to his office and his love for his son.

Michelle Dockery plays Laurie, Evans' wife and Jacob's mother.

The series comes from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Morten Tyldum directs the series and executive production. Bomback, who also serves as executive producer, executive producer for Evans and Tyldum with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman for anonymous content.