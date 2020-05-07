Debt collectors don't stop even as coronavirus pandemic continues – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Consumer debt reached $ 14.3 trillion during the first quarter, just as the pandemic began to unfold in the United States, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

But the coronavirus will not prevent creditors from calling or even filing lawsuits.

At times like these, the last person you probably want to know about is a debt collector.

But the Federal Trade Commission suggests that consumers talk to debt collectors, even if they can't make payments right away.

"It may be worth talking to them at least once to see if they might be able to come to an agreement with you or a payment plan or to check if this is something you owe," said Reid Tepfer, an FTC attorney.

Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, debt collectors can only contact between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. If calls become excessive, consumers can request that collectors stop calling by sending a formal letter.

"You are still required to make the payment, but you can request that they stop contacting you," Tepfer said.

Debt collectors also cannot use profane language or make threats of violence.

While creditors can still file lawsuits against consumers during the pandemic, in many cases, they cannot garnish bills until May 25, according to an emergency order issued by the Texas Supreme Court.

If a default judgment request has been filed, the deadline to respond is May 18. If consumers do not respond, they could face a default judgment.

If a recipient has already been designated in a case, accounts cannot be frozen until May 18.

Dominic Ribaudo, a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, said he has seen an increase in requests from clients who need help with consumer debt.

Ribaudo said that most cases involve credit card debt or medical debt.

"It is just a growing situation for low-income people trying to make a living," said Ribuado, who serves people in the agency's Denton office.

"People can't pay debts when they don't have money," said Ann Baddour, director of the Texas Appleseed Fair Financial Services Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on matters of public interest.

Baddour emphasized that people must do everything possible to respond to these demands, otherwise they could be in danger for the money.

Texas Appleseed has compiled a list of debt collection rights.

Advocates like Baddour are pushing for more consumer protections, especially for stimulus payments.

After the emergency order expires, creditors and banks could take advantage of that relief money once it reaches a bank account.

"That is our taxpayers' money, money that we are all going to pay at some point," Baddour said. “But right now, this is an emergency moment. It is very important that this money goes to needy families. "

In Texas, debt collectors cannot garnish wages to pay consumer debt. However, that money can be frozen or seized once it goes into a bank account, Ribaudo said.

Social security benefits also cannot be seized.

As part of an executive order, Dallas County exempted federal relief funds from the embargo, establishing an exception for child support payments.

"This provision was enacted to ensure that Dallas County residents can use their CARES Recovery Payments for their housing, food, medical and other essential needs during the COVID-19 emergency period," the order stated. .

Last month, 25 attorneys general sent a letter asking the US Treasury Department. USA Protect federal relief payments from debt collectors.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has not signed the letter.

"If our office signs this letter, I am happy to send it at that time," said Kayleigh Date, a spokeswoman for the Texas Attorney General's Office.

People with federal student loans do not need to make monthly payments from March 13 to September 30, 2020, according to the Department of Education. In addition to suspending interest, the agency has also suspended the collection of defaulting federally owned student loans.