‘Deadpool 2’ fined nearly $ 300,000 for on-set accident that killed double – Up News Info

The producers of Deadpool 2 He was fined $ 289,562 for failing to provide a safe workplace for specialist Joi Harris, who died in a motorcycle accident on the set of the film in Vancouver in August 2017.

The fine was imposed on TCF Vancouver Productions LTD by WorkSafeBC, the US equivalent of OSHA. Harris, who was performing her first film stunt, was killed when she was ejected from the motorcycle and crashed into the glass window of a nearby building.

Details emerge in the death of double Joi Harris on the set of "Deadpool 2"

Production stopped immediately after the accident.

"The primary objective of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty, and other employers, to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and keep their workplaces safe," the agency said today.

An investigation by WorkSafeBC identified five violations of the Workers' Compensation Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations, including:

• Failing to guarantee the health and safety of all workers by not identifying hazards and evaluating and controlling the risks of work activity and by not providing adequate supervision.

• Failing to ensure that the stunt specialist complied with the Regulations by wearing a safety helmet while riding the motorcycle.

• Failing to guarantee the health and safety of the stunt specialist by not providing adequate supervision regarding this work activity.

• Failure to provide the stunt specialist with a new orientation for the worker.

• Instruct the stunt performer not to wear safety helmets while riding the motorcycle.

Before joining the Deadpool 2 In the crew, Harris was the first African American woman licensed to actively compete in races for the American Motorcyclists Association. He was 32 years old when he died.