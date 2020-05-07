DCPA Delays Season, Postpones David Byrne's "Theater of Mind,quot;

Talking Heads leader David Byrne's new project "Theater of Mind,quot; will miss its scheduled world premiere in Denver later this year, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said today.

However, the highly anticipated project, created in conjunction with the writer Mala Gaonkar, will return on a new date. The rescheduled dates for "Theater of the Mind,quot; will be announced later and updates will be posted on theateroftheminddenver.com.

"Postponing this production, which has been in development for many years, is heartbreaking for everyone involved," said external DCPA curator Charlie Miller. “But given the uncertainties of what the future of this pandemic holds, we have no other option. DCPA Off-Center remains deeply committed to producing the "Theater of the Mind,quot; in Denver, and we look forward to sharing this innovative experience with our community as soon as we can safely and responsibly. "

The production, scheduled for late summer or early fall 2020, has been described as an experimental and immersive theatrical experience with audiences of only 16 people at a time. It was scheduled to take place in a 15,000-square-foot warehouse in the Denver area that would integrate live and virtual effects.

"A group of 16 audience members will go from room to room and experience these perceptual things," Byrne told Rolling Stone in November. “When they leave a room, another group enters there. That way, you can receive 400 people from 6 p.m. to 10. You get the same number as if it were a theater show, but you get more in small groups. "

In addition, the new season of the DCPA Theater Company, announced in February, will be delayed due to the closure of the coronavirus, DCPA officials said. No new dates were provided. The next production of "The Band’s Visit,quot; has been canceled, and the touring version of Lincoln Center's "My Fair Lady,quot; has been postponed, both scheduled for the Buell Theater in July, with no new dates scheduled.

Summer education classes and Theater production for young audiences 2020-21 have also been canceled.

People with tickets to canceled events will receive an email with the option to request a refund or donate the value of their ticket to DCPA, authorities said. All other ticket holders will receive an email regarding ticket updates and options once decisions have been made.

Students in canceled classes will receive an automatic credit to their accounts and a follow-up email invitation to donate their class value or receive a refund.

DCPA, which produces shows at the Buell Theater and elsewhere, has had a particularly difficult situation in recent weeks, cutting staff costs by more than 50% and making a U-turn in a big announcement. On April 15, he announced that tickets for the itinerant production of "Hamilton,quot; would go on sale to the general public on April 20. But on April 17, DCPA withdrew the sale for the currently scheduled race from August to October.

