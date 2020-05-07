Dathan Ritzenhein, 3-time Olympic runner and CU Buffs standout, announces retirement – Up News Info

Long-distance runner Dathan Ritzenhein announced his retirement on Thursday, closing a race during which he made three Olympic appearances and was also one of the first to question the methods used by his coach, Alberto Salazar, who is serving a four-doping suspension years.

In a farewell post on his social media accounts, Ritzenhein, 37, wrote: "I will not be at the starting line, but I will never be far behind." I will not be in a rocking chair or on the golf course. You're probably going to find me behind a timer or cheering on the side of the road. "

Ritzenhein leaves the sport as the fourth fastest American marathoner in history; He clocked a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds in Chicago in 2012. He qualified for the 2004 Olympics and 12 in the 10,000 meters, and also earned a place in the 2008 Olympics marathon.

It was in the headlines last fall when Salazar, the team leader for the Nike Oregon Project, was banned for four years for his aggressive experiments with supplements and testosterone. According to the report detailing the circumstances that led to Salazar's ban, Ritzenhein was one of the first athletes to question whether infusions of a supplement called L-carnitine were performed in accordance with anti-doping regulations.

Ritzenhein's career was marred by injuries. In his post, he thanked his coaches and support staff for helping him overcome the ailments.

"I kept you very busy!" he wrote. “I had many setbacks along the way. But I always had people who were there to help me put the pieces back together and get back to the starting line. ”

Ritzenhein excelled at the University of Colorado, where he won a cross country title in 2003 and finished second in the 5,000 meters at the 2004 NCAA Athletics Championships.

"It was really (an) incredible journey," he posted. "I'm looking forward to the next chapter!"