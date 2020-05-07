DARPA Awards Dynetics Contract for Automated Air Fights – Defense Blog

DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is working on a program called Air Combat Evolution (ACE) to make automated dogfighting a reality. The Pentagon's investigation focused on automating air-to-air combat, which would free pilots to focus on the larger air battle by creating a human-machine team.

As part of the program, Dynetics, Inc., has received Phase 1, Technical Area 3 (TA3), from DARPA's Office of Strategic Technology (STO). ACE TA3, also known as Alpha Mosaic, is valued at $ 12.3 million.

The ACE program is using aerial fighting as an initial challenge scenario to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in high-intensity air conflict, which is intended to increase combatants' confidence in combat autonomy. Just as the United States Army trains fighter pilots, ACE artists will work to increase confidence in automatic dogfights, within visual and air-to-air range. As algorithms and tactics mature, so will the scenarios and confrontational capabilities.

During the 18-month Phase 1 award, Dynetics will take advantage of the program's advancements in automated dogfighting to enable operational-level scenarios with large numbers of heterogeneous aircraft. By improving the algorithms and tactics developed within ACE, TA3 will lay the foundation for future live, campaign-level experimentation of manned and unmanned vehicles.

"The ACE program is inspiring on many levels," said Tim Keeter, ACE program manager for Dynetics. “Our team offers innovative solutions that have proven to be feasible and scalable for these challenging ACE goals. These efforts will help DARPA and the US military. USA To expand your advantage in the evolution of the Mosaic War. "

The program consists of three phases. Phase 1 begins the investigation in a simulated environment. Phase 2 advances to a flight environment using unmanned aerial vehicles. Phase 3 includes a realistic manned flight environment that involves complex human-machine collaboration.

"Our entry into Phase 1 of ACE represents years of relevant research within Dynetics and our team members who position us to do great things for our country," said Kevin Albarado, chief engineer at Dynetics. "Our scientists and engineers are eager to continue to advance these cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications to help our fighters defend our nation."