Dallas firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in Pleasant Grove in one hour – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NICE NICE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire at Pleasant Drive Apartments on Thursday morning and extinguished it within an hour.

It happened on Pleasant Drive, near US Highway 175.

Flames and smoke were on display when crews first arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m.

Reports from the person who called 911 indicated that the fire started in an apartment and quickly went to the attic. As a result of those developments, it wasn't long after firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex that Command requested a second alarm response. The rapid actions of the firefighters resulted in the extinguishing of the fire in less than an hour.

There were no reports of injuries, nor a word about what caused the fire.