Dallas County Community College will continue to learn online during the fall semester – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Community College District has decided to extend remote online learning for most classes through the fall to protect COVID-19 students, teachers, and staff.

After the transition to online learning in March at the start of the pandemic, the district decided that the wisest way forward is to continue to deliver instruction primarily through virtual means, until the threat of contracting COVID-19 from the spread subsides. community, district officials said.

“To provide a safe educational environment in the midst of COVID-19, we would have to individually screen approximately 40,000 students and employees who normally enter our campuses each day. It just isn't feasible to accommodate the volume of daily temperature taking and health monitoring necessary for the safety of our community, "said DCCCD Chancellor Dr. Joe May.

While some higher education institutions in the region have chosen to open their campuses to face-to-face classes this fall, DCCCD does not have the physical space to meet the social distancing requirements for the size of its student population. By context, a total of 160,000 students attend DCCCD universities.

"Our students, employees, and communities have placed their trust in us to ensure their safety and well-being, and we will take a conservative approach to ensure that their trust is honored," said Chancellor Dr. Joe May. "Given the uncertainties around the virus and the ease with which it can continue to spread, especially if we see a resurgence in the fall as some predict, the board agreed that we should extend this period of online learning."

Board President Diana Flores said: “DCCCD has more than 50 years of history of serving students while educating and enriching Dallas County, and that dedication has not changed. We will work to ensure that we balance the educational needs of our students with the realities of the current pandemic, which require online learning to be an integral part of their education during this time. "

The DCCCD has a large number of Professional and Technical Education courses that require face-to-face instruction, such as welding, nursing, and automotive technology, and the district is prioritizing allowing these programs to return to a campus environment that adheres to the guidelines. from the CDC. Alternatives could include a combination of virtual and face-to-face classes to help students in these programs complete their job readiness courses and earn credentials.

As trends around the pandemic continue to evolve in Dallas County, the district said it expects to continue investing in its online learning portfolio with the expectation that the number of fully online degrees and certificates will continue to grow, including when the pandemic rises and social distancing is no longer practiced.

The district also has deep partnerships with school districts across the county to provide instruction for P-TECH, dual credit courses, and Early College high schools. If those school districts resume in-person operations for the fall, the district will work closely with them to develop safety protocols to continue to deliver in-person courses to those students.

DCCCD is also making plans to open some libraries and computer labs this fall on a limited basis to help students who may not have access to computers or the internet.

"As always, we strive to ensure that all of our students have the support they need to complete their educational journey, including those with disabilities and special needs," said Dr. May. "During this extraordinary time of COVID-19, the education of our students would not be possible without the dedication and support of our faculty and staff, who are working tirelessly to provide learning and services virtually. They will continue to operate primarily online in the fall, at which time the district will re-evaluate and make plans to reopen classes in person in the spring if circumstances allow. "