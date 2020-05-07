Dak Prescott's backup season is seen by Andy Dalton as the halftime of his career

Andy Dalton regards what appears to be just a backup season for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys as essentially half-time in his career.

The former Cincinnati starter, 32, doesn't expect to play as an insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a game in his first four seasons, though Prescott is technically not under contract because he hasn't signed the deal. $ 31 million that goes under the franchise tag.

At the same time, Dalton doesn't believe his days as the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL have ended after his release from the Bengals a week after Joe Burrow was selected first overall. That is why Dalton calls this the second half of his career.

The start of the finale for Dalton in Ohio came when freshman coach Zac Taylor left him on the bench for three games in the middle of season 2-14 last year, a move that shocked Dalton and his teammates.

Dalton, who led the Bengals to the playoffs five years in a row but missed all four of his postseason starts before missing the last appearance with an injury, was fired with one year remaining in the $ 96 million six-year extension that followed his rookie contract as a second-round pick.

"I think I'm a starter in this league, and I feel like I could go a long way," Dalton said Wednesday, two days after Dallas signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a one-year contract with $ 3 million. guaranteed and worth up to $ 7 million.

"I understand the market will be a little bit different next offseason. So for me, it's just that I'm trying to prepare myself and put myself in the best position for the second half of my career."

New Orleans provides the best example of why Dalton thinks he might have another chance to start after a year as a backup, and why he would think he's only halfway through his 30-year career with nine seasons as a starter.

Teddy Bridgewater backed Drew Brees in a couple of one-year deals with the Saints before collecting a three-year, $ 63 million contract with Carolina this offseason. Brees, meanwhile, is 41 and is preparing for his fifteenth season as a New Orleans starter.

"I feel like I have a lot of good football left," Dalton said. “For me, I have to think about the next 10 years. Is it going to be 10 years? I do not know. But that's the mentality I have, to put myself in the best position for my career. "

While making sure it won't start unless Prescott is injured, Dalton won't have to find a new home. He already has one in Dallas and has also lived in Fort Worth, where he led TCU to his only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010.

Dalton was born and raised in the Houston area, so apart from professional football seasons in the north, Texas has always been at home. This time it is more permanent, at least for a year.

"I wouldn't have thought this would have happened a couple of months ago, but for me, I'm excited," Dalton said. "And I know my family is excited. Everyone is happy to be back in Texas."

Cowboys executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones sometimes thinks of analogies to explain his team's roster moves.

In this case, the comparison is familiar to an NFC East rival, with Jones raising Nick Foles, a six-year veteran at the time, leading Philadelphia to his only Super Bowl title after Carson Wentz was injured a knee in 2017.

"Dak is the quarterback for our franchise for now and for many years to come," Jones said in a radio interview this week. "They better lay their heads on the pillow at night knowing they have someone like Andy Dalton, who led the teams to the playoffs and had winning records."

Dalton knew from the beginning what it meant to sign with the Cowboys.

"Fortunately for me, I've been around a lot of great backup quarterbacks, guys who have helped me," he said. "I'm going to try to be the greatest asset to this team, try to help this offensive, help Dak, help everyone as much as I can."

"It is a different perspective for me as I have been a starter for the last nine years. But I understand the position I am in and the role I am going to play.

Let the halftime show begin.