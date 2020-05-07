Czech Republic Says It Is Ready For Resumption Of Film And Television – Up News Info

The Czech Republic, home to major film and television productions, including Marvel The falcon and the winter soldier and from Amazon Carnival row, wants the film and television communities to know that it is ready for production to "resume".

A press release from the country's Film Commission, which includes quotes from the Minister of Culture and the Ambassador of the United States, affirms that international productions that were forced to interrupt their filming will be able to return to the Czech Republic.

Republic since mid-May.

These include the second season of Legendary Entertainment / Amazon’s Carnival row with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne, the first season of the Amazon fantasy series Time wheel starring Rosamunde Pike, Marvel Studios & # 39; The falcon and the winter soldierand the Netflix movie 473 ocean liner.

The Commission tells us that Carnival row and 473 ocean liner are preparing to return to production. Wheel of time they may be a little further, they say. We have contacted the producers of the productions for more details.

However, the path back to production will not be easy. Czech film commissioner Pavlina Zipkova says foreign actors and crew members "must show negative proof when leaving their country, a move that, according to latest reports, airlines will also begin to demand of all their passengers." .

"Within 72 hours of arrival, they will undergo a second test and remain in quarantine until they receive a negative result," he added. "The result is generally received the next day. In this way they can avoid the 14-day quarantine, which

severely impacting movie budgets. "

Helena Bezdek Frankova, director of the Czech Film Fund, commented: “Three-quarters of audiovisual productions in the Czech Republic stopped in March. In full accordance with the Ministry of Health, filmmakers are no longer affected by measures restricting cultural and sporting events and large gatherings. Therefore, we believe that audiovisual production will resume. "

The Czech Republic has been one of the fastest to ease its pandemic blockade in Europe. Theaters are reopening with restrictions next week. The country, which has a population of more than ten million, has only registered 8,000 cases and 263 deaths from coronavirus.

The press release clarifies that, while there are some movement restrictions for members of the public, as of May 1, "actors and artists are exempt from wearing a mask in the exercise of their profession. Instead, they will be required PCR tests every 14 days. This condition will also be removed on the basis of further development. "

Productions must meet sanitation standards on-site and in studios. Safety guidelines have been published here.

Although the state of emergency in the Czech Republic is likely to end on May 17, the country's borders were reopened on April 27 to citizens of the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and the United Kingdom. The Czech Commission says it hopes that American travelers will also be able to freely enter the country in the coming weeks.

United States Ambassador Stephen B. King emphasized the importance of reviving film production in the country: “With its beautiful castles, iconic landscapes, and talented supporting capabilities, the Czech Republic has always been an attractive film destination for Hollywood. While this crisis has rocked the industry, I am glad that we can begin to look to the future and continue this cooperation, the roots of which have been traced back to the end of the 19th century by film historians. I look forward to welcoming our filmmakers, actors and teams. "

King added: “According to the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, the basic replication number of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the Czech Republic at the beginning of the epidemic in the first week of March was 2.64. Since then, this figure has steadily decreased to the current 0.7. An R number of less than 1 indicates a decrease in the presence of the virus in the population. It indicates the number of people to whom an infected person can transmit the disease. Thanks to the rapid implementation of a wide range of pandemic measures, the Czech Republic has clearly successfully managed the spread of the disease. National and international production is being prepared again. As the spread of the virus continues to decline, the self-regulatory guidelines for safe shooting will relax. ”