Cynthia Bailey uses her platform to raise awareness about a major murder case on social media

Cynthia Bailey impressed some of her fans to tears when she shared an important post on her social media account. She wants to raise awareness about a very important case, and you can see it below.

'This is heartbreaking. He ran out. Disarmed and killed in cold blood. Sending my deepest condolences to your friends and family. Where's the justice? Contact: (912) 876-4151 and / or (email protected) #ahmaudarbery #justicia #rip ", Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower commented: ‘This makes me very angry. It could have been anyone, son, husband, brother. It's really sad how much hate people have for us because they were black. "

Another person said: ‘You did absolutely NOTHING wrong! The only thing he had against him was his skin color. We live in an evil world. I pray for justice for him and his family. May God rest your soul. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Thank you for using your platform for this important case. The whole world should be heartbroken. I know who I am.

Another follower posted this: "I saw the video, and I almost threw up. I can't believe they got away with it," and one fan commented, "I look at his beautiful eyes and hope he doesn't suffer." This breaks my heart, as he could easily be my son. "

Another commenter wrote: "So sad that the world has gone mad in so many ways, it is sad that I pray for peace, strength and justice for your family to have a good rest."

Someone else said: ‘This is tragic and your murderers must be brought to justice. I'll call, "and another of Cynthia's followers posted this message:" If no charges are brought against the father and son, the United States is more broken than ever. "

In other news, Cynthia shared a photo on her social media account that managed to impress her fans a lot.

This is a flashback to the modeling days when Cynthia used to model.



