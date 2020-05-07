Cynthia Bailey speaks after reports fly that she is leaving RHOA: "I'm looking forward to next season,quot;

Cynthia Bailey is slated to become Mrs. Mike Hill in October if this year. Because Mike lives in Los Angeles and she lives in Atlanta, the two will have to make a decision about which city they will call "home,quot; after the wedding.

Bailey recently spoke to Eva Marcille on the subject of being in a bi-coastal relationship: She has made it clear that Hill is not interested in a bi-coastal marriage.

‘I have this vision in my mind, but Mike has an opinion about everything. Not that it can be like this, put this on, walk like this, cut your hair like this; He is not that type. The program it's working on really well, so I don't think it's going anywhere. Right now, honestly, I spend most of my time in Los Angeles. Mike's whole problem has always been, I don't want to get married and not be in the same house with my wife. "

Considering that not only does her future husband do most of her business in California and that her daughter is starting a career in the industry, it would not be an exaggeration to imagine that Cynthia would choose to leave the Atlanta Housewives franchise or part-time sale. .

Another report stated that Bailey was offered a reduced role in the show and has not decided whether to accept the demotion or not.

However, Cynthia spoke to The Shade Room where she closed those rumors.

‘I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time. Every year there are rumors that I am fired or that I will not return. I have been a constant caretaker of peaches for 10 years. I love my cast and my family Bravo. I am looking forward to the next season. "

While he said they have already filmed the next meeting, Bravo executives have not even begun contract negotiations for season 13.

