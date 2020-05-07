Crackle Plus Acquires ‘Cooped Up’ on Coronavirus, Quarantine, and PPE – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Crackle Plus has picked up Oz rom-com on time Lulled, on life and love under coronavirus, quarantine, and PPE. The funny thing is that the movie was made in 2016.

The prophetic film follows a bitter semi-professional fighter who, after coming into contact with a deadly coronavirus, is quarantined in his family's home for 21 days, and his only connection to the outside world is the doctor who controls his symptoms. daily.

Charles Cottier (At home and away), Kathryn Beck (Neighbors), Adam Demos (unreal) and Stephen Peacocke (At home and away) star in the feature film written and directed by Oz filmmaker Kane Guglielmi. John Ratchford also wrote.

In a new twist of fate, Guglielmi, who sold his own house in Sydney to finance the film, is currently quarantined in Italy, which has been one of the countries most affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.

Guglielmi said: "When I made LulledI never dreamed that his concept would become reality for millions of people around the world. During this time, my hope is that it will become a distraction for all those who need a little joy. I am grateful to Crackle for partnering with me to release this personal film for his American audience. "

Crackle Plus President Philippe Guelton added: “At a time when many are locked up as a result of the global pandemic, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and the Crackle team continue to seek exclusive programs that entertain and uplift people. We are excited to bring this timely comedy to our American audience. ”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Crackle-owned AVOD platform will release the movie from May 14 after reaching a deal last week. Seth Needle, senior vice president of global acquisitions for Screen Media Ventures, which recently picked up the film in the United States, negotiated the deal on behalf of Crackle Plus with Guglielmi through its China Shop Productions.