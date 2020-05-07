Cowboys' Andy Dalton ends speculation about his role as quarterback with Dallas

The "Red Rifle,quot; is calling your shot.

Andy Dalton, a longtime Cincinnati Bengal, understands that his role with the Cowboys is to endorse current starter Dak Prescott, but he is still fully confident in his ability to be QB1 on a depth chart, whether in Dallas or elsewhere. .

"I think I'm a starter in this league," Dalton said Wednesday, according to USA Today. "And I feel like I could bring a lot. I know I'm in a deal for a year. I understand that the market will be a little bit different next offseason."

Dalton's signing sparked a lot of discussion about his position with the Cowboys. He's still a starting caliber quarterback in the league, but he's entering a room starring Prescott, presumably the Dallas starter entering the season, barring injuries.

In a $ 3 million incentive deal, really QB endorsement money, Dalton understands the situation at hand and crushed any thoughts he signed with Dallas to challenge Prescott for the opening concert.

"Dak (Prescott is) the owner of this team," Dalton said. "Dak has played really well, and he knew the situation I was getting into … I felt like I could come in here and help this team win, obviously helping Dak as much as I can. I hope this prepares me for my future. "

If Dalton's motives are really learning, helping, and re-entering the market next offseason, then he's in good hands. Along with Dallas' incredibly impressive skill position group featuring Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and rookie CeeDee Lamb, Dalton will learn from Mike McCarthy, who has a reputation as a "QB whisper."

Some media speculated that signing Dalton could be a message to Prescott or a sign that Dalton could be online to buy time this season. Whatever the reasoning for Dallas signing Dalton, he's saying all the right things from the start.