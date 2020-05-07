Cowboys 2020 schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Cowboys will try to win their third NFC East title in five years when they navigate their 2020 calendar. After finishing 8-8 last season and letting the Eagles regain the division title, the Cowboys also missed out on the playoffs. Last season.

Dallas will generally have six tough games against Philadelphia, Washington and New York in the East. But he must also face all the NFC West and AFC North teams once this season as part of the interdivisional rotation.

The Cowboys, after being mostly caught around .500 with some spikes, finally made a head coach change from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy. Garrett finished 85-67 in his 10 years with the Cowboys, making the playoffs three times in his tenure. Before his year out of the NFL, McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 years with the Packers, earning nine most impressive playoff rides and leading his team to Super Bowl 45 victory after the 2010 season.

Jerry Jones stayed with Garrett as long as he could, but with a talented team that the owner believes can pull off that elusive fourth ring before the championship drought extends to 25 years, Jones sought a renowned pedigree looking for best results.

Here's a full breakdown of the Cowboys' 2020 schedule, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

2020 Dallas Cowboys schedule

House : New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers Far: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys were condemned last season for their early spike with an initial three-game winning streak only to be burned by two losing streaks of the same length before and after the midpoint. There is a possibility of a little more stability in 2020.

Dallas must overcome its biggest problem, which was only 4-4 at home last season while losing critical games to the Saints, Packers, Vikings and Bills, all playoff teams. Having an easier general home schedule helps.

This year, the Eagles, 49ers, Ravens, Seahawks and Vikings represent the five playoff returnees on the board. In order for the Cowboys to break through and prove they belong to the NFC elite, they need to dig deeper with McCarthy to do better than .500 in those games.

Cowboys Calendar Force

The Cowboys, based on their opponents' winning percentage of 2020 in 2019, have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL. His 13 enemies combined for a record of 117-138-1 (.459) last season.

The Bengals, Redskins, Giants, Cardinals and Browns contribute a lot to the overall weakness of the calendar. However, those teams did things in the offseason to change and improve. The top end of the calendar features the Ravens, the 49ers and the Seahawks, who had a combined record of 38-10 as Super Bowl contenders a year ago.

With all of that in mind, Dallas faces more of a slate that's more in the middle of the pack than near the bottom.

Harder tests: The Cowboys will see purple reign twice on the road against the Ravens and the Vikings. They also have two challenging trips to the west coast with the Rams and Seahawks as hosts.

It's also well-documented that the Cowboys don't have the best home advantage, especially when they invite strong fan bases. That applies to three games at AT,amp;T Stadium this season, with the Steelers, the 49ers and, yes, the Browns bringing their own noise to Arlington.

Longer breaks: Dallas is aware that every game in the NFC East comes with a baseline of toughness. The Giants (Joe Judge) and Redskins (Ron Rivera) also have renewed optimism and momentum that come with new coaches. That said, New York and Washington may need another year before contesting the division title.

Outside of the division, the Cardinals and Falcons at home are the Cowboys 'most manageable games because of the clashes favoring the Cowboys' explosive offense. Along the way, the Bengals represent their best shot in a "free space,quot; game.

Bottom line: The Cowboys could go either way from .500. But with Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott still together as highly compensated offensive triplets, and with Mike Nolan planning a new defense that can help mitigate veteran personnel losses, Jones is not wrong to have high expectations for the start of the it was McCarthy.

Things ended more or less for McCarthy at Green Bay, but his track record suggests he can bring out the best in Prescott and all of his Dallas teammates with an aggressive approach. Beating Philadelphia to regain the division will be difficult, especially in a loaded NFC, but it could take just two games to improve for double-digit wins. In the worst case scenario, the Cowboys should be considered dangerous wild card contenders.

Registration prediction: 10-6