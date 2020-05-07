The Foster and Good problem co-creator Joanna Johnson has partnered with Anonymous Content to produce limited scripted series Love in times of the crown for free form.

The four-part romantic comedy explores the search for love, sex, and connection during this time of social estrangement.

The series will follow several intertwined stories with a set of characters taking refuge in their homes, some of whom wonder if a connection with a roommate may be casual, while another is kicking himself for deciding to isolate himself with an ex.

Love in times of the crown will be filmed using remote technologies while using talented homes as the backdrop for the stories.

It is the last scripted series to be produced under the COVID-19 production shutdown, including the British series by Jeff Pope. Isolation stories, to air on BritBox, and CBS season finale " Everyone gets up.

Love in times of the crown, which will premiere in August, is an executive produced by Johnson, Good problem EP Sacani and Robyn Meisinger of Anonymous Content.

"This is the perfect show for a generation that is learning to love and be loved at a time when everyone is telling them to stay six feet away," said Lauren Corrao, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development at Freeform. "Although the limitations have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has blossomed and we couldn't be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform."

"Love is a basic and central need," added Johnson. "Finding him in the Corona era can pose unique challenges, but it will not prevent us from forging great love stories, inspiring great romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness."