Courteney Cox struggling with self-isolation while missing boyfriend touch

To the actress of & # 39; Friends & # 39; He finds it very difficult to isolate himself apart from his rocker boyfriend Johnny McDaid as he misses him in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Courteney Cox is struggling to be separated from her boyfriend Johnny McDaid during coronavirus blockade, admitting that the Snow patrol "physical touch" of the rocker.

The 55-year-old actress appeared on Ellen Degeneres& # 39; "Ellen at home", and talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic led her and Johnny to be locked up in different parts of the world. The actress revealed that the musician was going to Switzerland to write and had to go to England first and then" of suddenly they called it quarantine. "

"I haven't seen him in a long time," he sighed. "We spend a lot of time on Facebook, but I miss his physical touch. This is difficult."

Courteney also revealed that she got closer to the life-threatening virus than she would have liked, after some friends who were with her in Malibu contracted the virus after leaving for three days and then returning.

"In those three days, they both had Covid," he said. "One was completely asymptomatic and the other knocked him down. He had symptoms, three days after that he was in the hospital with a ventilator, the kidneys were closed … this is a very young athletic boy … and her husband was completely asymptomatic "

Now he's out of the hospital, which Courteney admitted was a "miracle," adding, "It really was, it was scary."

To keep herself entertained during the running of the bulls, Courteney has been catching up on old episodes of her hit TV show "friendsAnd reflecting on her favorite moments during the conversation with Ellen, the screen star said she loved to see herself as "fat Monica."

"I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt free," she smiled. "I could dance, and just sit and dance and have no problem. Those are really good episodes."