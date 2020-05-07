Courteney Cox on being separated from boyfriend Johny McDaid

Blocking has been difficult for Courteney Cox.
During the Thursday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Showthe friends star opened up about being separated from her boyfriend of a lifetime Johnny McDaid while practicing social distancing.
"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead he had to go to England first and then suddenly (quarantine) it happened," he told the host. Ellen Degeneres hers and he Snow patrol The difficult situation of the guitarist. "I haven't seen him in a long time and you don't realize, we spent a lot of time on FaceTime, but now it's like, OMG, I just miss him, you know, his physical touch. Only everything has been difficult, really. This is the longer time. "
While discussing the topic of social estrangement, Courteney admitted that his funny TikTok videos had been contacting his daughter. Coco arquetteThe nerves. "I am literally making TikToks," he said after joking that he is running out of content to post on social media. "That's why we fight. Coco says, 'Oh my gosh …'
In recent months, the mother-daughter duo have teamed up to perform cover versions of songs on Courteney's account, which the cougar city alum admitted that she has to "bribe,quot; her 15-year-old son to participate: "Well, she gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for publications and, um, she's not wrong. She really has a beautiful voice. I'm left without material, so I occasionally bribe her for a song. "
In addition to showing off her musical skills and surprising her fans with her TikTok dance moves, Courteney has kept herself entertained by watching binge-eating. friends during the lockdown, telling Ellen that she needed a review of the beloved 90s comedy.
"I know it's really sad, but I didn't remember everything and people ask me all the time, 'Will you do a questionnaire? Or, ‘Let's play this game (to) see who knows the characters best. I do not remember. I remember people and I remember specific things that happened, but my memory is not very good when it comes to fun times, I just remember the pain, I think. "
As for his favorite episodes, the Scream Star said she was delighted to revisit the series' Thanksgiving episodes, especially those in which she had to play her character Monica on the day. "I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt free," he recalled. "I could dance like you. Just sit down and dance and have no problem. I loved it. Those are really good episodes."
Give Ellen an update on the next one friends meeting, Courteney discussed how the Central Perk gang (Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer) He has turned the nostalgic special into a charitable endeavor by partnering with All in Challenge for a once in a lifetime draw.
"We were supposed to do the program … in mid-March and now, we don't know when we will do it, but so far we have raised a lot of money," he explained. "And you can still apply and you can have five more friends who can come to watch the show, and that will be the third time that we have all been in the same room in the last 15 years. But it will be much more than us in the same room. room, we will do fun things. "
