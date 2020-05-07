Courteney Cox on being separated from boyfriend Johny McDaid

Blocking has been difficult for Courteney Cox.

During the Thursday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Showthe friends star opened up about being separated from her boyfriend of a lifetime Johnny McDaid while practicing social distancing.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead he had to go to England first and then suddenly (quarantine) it happened," he told the host. Ellen Degeneres hers and he Snow patrol The difficult situation of the guitarist. "I haven't seen him in a long time and you don't realize, we spent a lot of time on FaceTime, but now it's like, OMG, I just miss him, you know, his physical touch. Only everything has been difficult, really. This is the longer time. "

While discussing the topic of social estrangement, Courteney admitted that his funny TikTok videos had been contacting his daughter. Coco arquetteThe nerves. "I am literally making TikToks," he said after joking that he is running out of content to post on social media. "That's why we fight. Coco says, 'Oh my gosh …'